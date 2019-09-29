|
age 48 affectionately called Chelle and Lady Boss. She was born in Gary, Indiana on August 26, 1971. She was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday September 25, 2019 on Indiana Toll Road in Lake Station, Indiana. She was employed at Valparaiso UGN-Sound Solution for the Automotive. Michelle was a production operator and was a member of 20th Century Baptist church. Michelle was preceded in death by her father Willie McKind Sr., grandfather Nathan McKind Jr., step grandfather Roger Roundtree, grandmother Mary Ella Roundtree, grandfather Arthur D. Quinney Sr., grandmother Frankie B. Quinney and great grandmother Luella Jones. She leaves to cherish fond memories her loving husband of 20 years Dennis L. Ingram; children Bre'onda Ingram, Denise Ingram and Nevaeh Ingram; mother Vivian McKind all of Gary, IN; god children DeShun Davis & Alaya Barker of Indianapolis, IN and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at 20th Century Baptist church 700 W. 11th Avenue. Rev. Reginald L. Johnson officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019