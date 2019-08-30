|
Michelle Washington age 47 of Gary,In passed away Friday August 23,2019. She was a graduate of West Side High School class of 1991. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Eddie & Bernice Jackson and Zeb & Magdalene Washington. Michelle leaves to cherish her memory her children Joshua Washington, JaWann Fondren, Dominique Washington, Matthew Washington, Matthew Washington,Rachel Washington, Keith Washington and Trinitee Campbell, parents Alphonso Sr.& Helen Washington,sister's Jacqueline Washington, Gayle Miles and Monique Moore, brother's Alphonso Washington Jr, Antonio Washington & Michael Washington, grandchildren Dominique Jr, Ice and Amariu , special nieces Ashley Muhammad and Alexis Washington, special nephew Jordan Washington , special uncles Johnny Washington & Eddie Jackson and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday August 30,2019 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In, Funeral Saturday August 31,2019 11:00 a.m. at Consuming Fire Ministries 5160 Georgia St. Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019