Rev. Mildred E. Reese passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 99. She was a life- long resident of Gary, Indiana. She was an Ordained Minister of the Universal Hagar's Spiritual Church, and a dedicated spiritual advisor and counselor. She was the presiding Bishop and Senior Pastor of the UHS Church of Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by parents, James and Mildred Malone; four siblings; husband, George Reese; 2 daughters, Faith Robinson and Rena Lyles. She leaves to cherish her memory five loving children, Mildred Robinson, Mary (Jacob) Sherwood, Janie (Fred) Castleberry, James (Helen) Gardner, and Timothy (Georgianna) Gardner; a host relatives and friends including grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren spanning six generations. Visitation: Friday, 02/22/19 12-8pm; F.H. 6-8pm. Powell Coleman Funeral Home. Funeral Service Saturday, 02/23/19 New Life Baptist Church 5444 Harrison Street, Merriville, IN 46410. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019