Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
New Life Baptist Church
5444 Harrison Street
Merriville, IN
View Map
Rev. Mildred E. Reese passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 99. She was a life- long resident of Gary, Indiana. She was an Ordained Minister of the Universal Hagar's Spiritual Church, and a dedicated spiritual advisor and counselor. She was the presiding Bishop and Senior Pastor of the UHS Church of Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by parents, James and Mildred Malone; four siblings; husband, George Reese; 2 daughters, Faith Robinson and Rena Lyles. She leaves to cherish her memory five loving children, Mildred Robinson, Mary (Jacob) Sherwood, Janie (Fred) Castleberry, James (Helen) Gardner, and Timothy (Georgianna) Gardner; a host relatives and friends including grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren spanning six generations. Visitation: Friday, 02/22/19 12-8pm; F.H. 6-8pm. Powell Coleman Funeral Home. Funeral Service Saturday, 02/23/19 New Life Baptist Church 5444 Harrison Street, Merriville, IN 46410. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
