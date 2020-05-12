Mildred Modrowski
1921 - 2020
Mildred "Millie" Modrowski, age 98, of Portage passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 in the Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Center in Portage. She was born May 31, 1921 in Gary, Indiana to the late Vid and Milka (Hlapchik) Repya. Millie was a homemaker that held various short-term jobs throughout her lifetime. She was a 1939 graduate of Gary Emerson High School. Millie was a former member of the St Mary Medical Center Auxiliary. She was a member of St Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart.

Millie is survived by her two sons, Ted Modrowski, Jr and Michael J. Modrowski both of Portage; three grandchildren, Dr. Brian (Trish) Modrowski, Mark Modrowski and Erin Modrowski; two great grandchildren, Brooke Modrowski and Sebastian Modrowski.

She was preceded in death by her Husband Theodore "Ted" and her parents.

Funeral service will be celebrated 11:00 am Friday May 15, 2020 at Rees Funeral Homes 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342 with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Visitation for Millie will be held from 1-5 pm on Thursday. In accordance with family request, there will be rolling attendance with no more than 10 people allowed in at any one time. The family requests that face masks be worn. If you are unable to attend Millie's services you may watch the service at 11:00 am Friday on the Rees Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhome.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Rees Funeral Homes
MAY
15
Burial
Calumet Park Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Debra Skube
May 11, 2020
I am saddened at the news of the loss of your mother. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
Deb Skube
Acquaintance
