Mildred Moore

Mildred (Baby Doll) Moore, the daughter of the late Leroy Sr. and Dorothy Moore was born April 10, 1960 in Canton, Mississippi. Mildred departed this life to eternity on October 14, 2020 at Methodist Southlake Hospital. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents and sister; Christine Griffin. Mildred was employed with Allied Security Services and the Genesis Convention Center. She leaves to cherish her memories: loving and devoted children daughter; Melissa Moore son; Anthony Moore of Gary, IN and Granny's Love; Aniyah Moore, of Gary, IN loving companion; Larry Anderson of Gary, IN; brothers; Leroy Jr., Sylvester and Clyde Moore of Canton, MS, Willie and Sammie Moore of Gary, IN; and Aubrey (Leslie) Moore of Merrillville, IN. niece; Dezmone Moore of Indianapolis, IN; nephews; Maxwell and Myles Moore of Merrillville, IN and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.