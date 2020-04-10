Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Mildred Stallworth Pasley born January 21, 1950 to Nelson and Mattie Stallworth in Gary, In.

She attended Emerson High School graduating in 1968. She was a member of Emmanuel MB Church. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, Husband John Pasley, sisters Miriam (Sister) McNealy, Alveria (Vera) Brown, Debra Stallworth, brothers Nelson (Jr) Stallworth, Nathaniel (Nick) Stallworth, and Clinton Stallworth. She leaves to cherish her memory 3 wonderful children: Dewayne (Kimberly) Stallworth, Michael Stallworth, and Almeca (Stacey) Stallworth-Flournoy, Sisters: Susan (Sue) Frank and Brenda (George) Starks. 2 bonus daughters DeWanda Pasley and Lenora Pasley. 6 Grandchildren and A host of family and friends. Visitation will be Monday April 13th, from 9am- 12pm at Guy and Allen Funeral Home Direct Burial following at Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. McDonald officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 10, 2020
