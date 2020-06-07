Mildred Pinkins
1932 - 2020
Mildred Pinkins, a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend departed this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Hospital.

Mildred was born on January 22, 1932 in Westpoint, MS to James Clay and Kathryn Strong.

Mildred moved to East Chicago, IN in 1938, where she attended East Chicago Washington High School.

Mildred confessed Christ at an early age, while attending Zion Baptist Church in Westpoint Mississippi. Later joining and affiliated with Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. E. B. Joyner. She was an active and faithful member.

Mildred started her career as a Respiratory Therapist at Mercy Hospital, later moving to Methodist Hospital and retiring with 30 years of service.

Mildred was united in holy matrimony to Braxton Pinkins.

Preceded in death by her parents, James Clay, Kathryn and Flynoid Booth; Sisters, Jamie Walker and Maggie Clay; Daughter, Debra Lee; Sons, LeCraig Pinkins, Michael Pinkins and Felix Lewis; Granddaughters, Alexis Claypool and Deanna Pinkins; Son-in-law, Daniel Spencer Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories; sisters, Felicia Clay and Beverly Clay of Detroit, MI; son, Darryl Pinkins Sr of Gary, IN; daughters, Janice Spencer of Merrillville, IN, Cassandra Lewis of Minneapolis, MN and Tracey Pinkins of Indianapolis, IN.

Twenty-one grandchildren, Kwata' (Londa) Fields, Kaneka (Jamal) Vaulx, Deon (Tiffany) Lee, Ladonya Pinkins, Dameon (Rhiannon) Pinkins, Darrlyn Pinkins, Darryl Pinkins Jr., Daniel Spencer Jr., Derron (Lisseth) Spencer, Jermal (Janelle) Pinkins, Alicia (Christopher) Hudson, Portia Jackson, Aukievah Lewis, Erika Davis, Emeko Claypool-Irby, Shannon Borders, Debbie Pinkins, Michael Pinkins Jr., Jordan Pinkins, Kelvin (Ebonie) Henderson and Tinicia Henderson.

Thirty-three great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
