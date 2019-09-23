Mildred R. Matheny "Millie" "Feeny", age 99, of Hobart, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso. She was born in Berry's Ferry, Kentucky on February 17, 1920 to the late Walter and Jenettie (nee Lytton) Teitloff. She was a past member of First Baptist Church in Lake Station. She worked in the Installment Loan Department at Gainer Bank until she retired in 1988. She also worked in the cafeteria at River Forrest High School.



Millie is survived by her daughter in law, Deborah (Grady) West; grandsons, Walter Jay (Patty) Matheny, Charles Matheny; great grandchildren, Lacy Matheny, Jessica (Terry) Little, Ronny Matheny; great-great grandchildren, Dominik, Corinna, Grayson; and good friend Elizabeth Ann Evans.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Matheny; son, Charles Ray Matheny; sister, Corean Chestnut; and her infant brother and sister.



Memorial contributions may be made, in Millie's honor, to Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation, 142 West 57th Street 11th Floor | New York, NY 10019.



A funeral service for Millie will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Brother J.J. Hairston officiating at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will take place Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 10-12pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Kentucky. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 23, 2019