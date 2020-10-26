Millard Edward Clark III was born on January 30, 1958, to Mary Crisler-Clark and Millard Clark Jr. in Gary, Indiana. Millard Clark, affectionately known as Duck and Boona-Boona, loved and adored his family and friends. He took pride in being a Dad, and a big brother. Duck lived life on his own terms. He enjoyed spending time with his family. His quick wit, and trash talking will be missed by many. To his siblings, he was Ray Gardner, that big brother you call when you're in a jam. Duck was most successful at being a Dad. Fatherhood was always his top priority. To his daughter, he was the be all, end all, the absolute best. He cherished his daughter, granddaughter, and great grandson. Duck attended Froebel and Roosevelt High Schools. He held various positions, from water blasting in Indiana, to working in the Chicken Factory in Mississippi. His most fulfilling position was working side by side with his late grandfather.
Duck's assignment here on earth, ended October 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Crisler-Clark and Millard Clark Jr. Grandparents, Sylvania and Sylvester Crisler, Helen Louise and Millard Clark Sr.; Three Brothers, Calvin, Danny, and James Clark. Nephew, Christopher Clark Jr.
Millard leaves to cherish his memories; daughter, Kimberly Clark, granddaughter, Talisha Moses, great grandson, Michael Tolliver. Four brothers, Christopher (Margaret), Kevin, Leon 'Darnell', and Gerald Clark; Three sisters, Cathy (Nathaniel) Herrod, Carol (Michael) Herrod, Karen Clark-Laird. Six aunts, Martha Clark, Jerilean Ward, Ernestine Crisler, Jeanetta Staples, Sylvia Madison, and Jessie Wilson. Seven uncles, David (Gwen) Clark, Curtis (Diane), Rodney (Saundra), Jerry (Marier), Charles, and Reginald Crisler, James Gatlin. Stepmother, Clara Clark, Lifelong friend, McHenry White, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended relatives. Services will be held at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant St. Gary, Indiana 46408; Visitation, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 2pm – 8pm; Funeral Service, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11am. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com