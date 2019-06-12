|
52 received his heavenly wings June 5, 2019. Born May 13, 1967 to Jewel L. McLemore in Gary, IN. Graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1985. He was a former employee (manager) at Value Mart Foods, Gary Housing Authority for 20 years as a maintenance Technician. Milton and his family later moved to Indianapolis, IN where he was employed at Carriage House East for 3 years and currently employed for CRF Bradford Lake Apts. He was baptized April 14, 2019 at Faith Apostolic Church (Carmel, IN) by Pastor Matthew Ball. Preceded in death by his mother Jewel L. Meekins, granddaughter Paris Armon Spencer. He leaves to cherish fond memories his devoted wife Towanna Spencer McLemore; brother Cleo (Linda) Meekins Jr. of Glendale, AZ; 1 sister Telisha Meekins of Gary, IN; 3 daughters & 2 sons LaShuntraniece Spencer, Tavonte Spencer, LaShatee Strickland, Layniece Spencer and JaeVion Styles. 9 grandchildren; Special friends and brother-in-law Zachary Scott Jr., Alonzo Evans; honorary daughter-in-law Andriana Torres. Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 12, 2019