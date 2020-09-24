1/1
Milton Elwood Allen Jr.
1931 - 2020
Milton Elwood Allen, Jr. "Tookie" of Gary, IN passed away peacefully September 18, 2020 at the age of 89. Born July 15, 1931, he was the only child of Milton Allen, Sr. and Ernestine (Bell) Allen. He was a 1950 graduate of Roosevelt High School where he excelled in sports and marching band then attended Indiana University Northwest. He retired from the US Postal Service with 36 years of exemplary service as a Letter Carrier and as Asst. Superintendant at various branches in Gary. Tookie was an avid golfer; subsequently, post-retirement he was employed by the City of Gary as a Golf Ranger at South Gleason Golf Course. He was a member of the 18-Hole Duffers Golf Club, the Hole-in-One Club and the legendary Steel City Giants Semi-Pro Baseball Team. He is preceded in death by both parents and a son, Milton "Pepper" Allen, III. He leaves to cherish his memory: Loving wife, Wylene Allen of Brighton, AL; 2 daughters, Marsha Brown of Chicago, IL and Anita (James) Harris of Merrillville, IN; 3 sons, Glenn Allen of Gary, Mel (Violet) Allen and Minton Allen, both of Aurora, CO;15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; devoted best friend, Beverly Timmons; life-long friend, John Lowe; beloved South Gleason Golf Clubhouse family, former postal co-workers, and a multitude of close friends and social acquaintances. Visitation Friday, Sept. 25th from 12-8pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN 46408. Private "Celebration of Life" Saturday, Sept. 26th, 11:00am also at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home; Rev. Pamela Williams officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetary, Griffith, IN. Live-streaming on Facebook at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home; Webcast at https://www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
