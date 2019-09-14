|
|
Milton Lewis Hutchins age 97, departed this life on Wednesday, September 3rd, 2019. He was a veteran of the US Air Force during WWII. Mr. Hutchins leaves to cherish his memories loving and devoted daughter Dr. Cassandra (Timothy) Gray of Evansville, IN; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with services immediately following at 11:00 am. All services will be held at New Bible Baptist Church, 301 S. Grand Boulevard, Gary, IN 46403. Dr. Charles E. Strong, officiating. Interment, Oak Hill Cemetery Cemetery, Gary, Indiana. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019