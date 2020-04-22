Home

Dr. Milton Mellanauth Sarusadeen Sankar

Dr. Milton M.S. Sankar at the age of 89 passed away peacefully in his home on his birthday April 18, 2020 in Winter Garden, Florida. He was the beloved husband of Indrani. Loving and adored father of John, Richard, and Jennifer. Father-in-law of Emran and Sharda. Grandfather of Justin, Jayden, Jordan, Juliana, and Jonathan. From 1977-1998 Milton worked as a professor at Indiana University Northwest in Gary, Indiana. Milton enjoyed his profession as a teacher immensely and after retiring he decided to spend his sunset years in Winter Garden, Florida. He lived a great fulfilled life and will be dearly missed.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020
