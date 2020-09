Or Copy this URL to Share

Mimose Marie Joseph Martelly (Freycinet), Age 88, of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, September 21,2020.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on October 1, 2020, Thursday at Divinity Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN 46312





