Minnie L. Carr-Holloway, age 96, born February 4, 1922, slept away peacefully on January 31, 2019 at home in Detroit, MI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Holloway and her daughter, Ethel K. Odom. She had many caring neighbors, family, and friends. Minnie moved to Detroit, Michigan in 2012 with her daughter, Margaret. She enjoyed the casinos, going to parks and the movies. Minnie Lee lived a full and happy life, surrounded by family and friends. We will miss her dearly. She leaves to mourn two daughters, Girtha Pritchett and Margaret Kimbrough-Wright. Rest in heaven momma! Visitation: Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services will be held at New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina St. Pastor W. N. Reed, officiating. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019