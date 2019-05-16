Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Horeb M. B. Church
456 Hamlin St
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Horeb M. B. Church
456 Hamlin St
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Zell McKinney


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Minnie Zell McKinney Obituary
Minnie Zell McKinney was born May 25, 1919 in Luxora, Arkansas to the union of Thomas & Lela Orr. She departed this life on Monday, May 13, 2019.She leaves to cherish her memory; Taylor Sanders, Jr; James E. Sanders; Rosetta Sanders; Isaiah Robinson; Jackie C., Margaret A., and Ernestine McKinney, Minnie J. Merriweather, Clara M. Alexander; son-in-law, Charles E. Wilhite, Sr.Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019 from 12 – 8 p.m. with family hours, 6 -8 at Smith, Bizzell, Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN. Funeral services Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mt. Horeb M. B. Church, 456 Hamlin St., Gary, IN. Viewing 9 a.m. followed by services at 10 a.m. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Horeb Church Mothers' Board.
Published in the Post Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now