Minnie Zell McKinney was born May 25, 1919 in Luxora, Arkansas to the union of Thomas & Lela Orr. She departed this life on Monday, May 13, 2019.She leaves to cherish her memory; Taylor Sanders, Jr; James E. Sanders; Rosetta Sanders; Isaiah Robinson; Jackie C., Margaret A., and Ernestine McKinney, Minnie J. Merriweather, Clara M. Alexander; son-in-law, Charles E. Wilhite, Sr.Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019 from 12 – 8 p.m. with family hours, 6 -8 at Smith, Bizzell, Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN. Funeral services Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mt. Horeb M. B. Church, 456 Hamlin St., Gary, IN. Viewing 9 a.m. followed by services at 10 a.m. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Horeb Church Mothers' Board.
Published in the Post Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2019