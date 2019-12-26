Home

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church
2585 Van Buren Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church
2585 Van Buren Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Mirtha Taylor Obituary
Mirtha Taylor was born November 6, 1926 in Dekalb, MS, the second child to Thaddeus and Sweetie Hampton. Mirtha came to Gary as a teenager to work and met, fell in love and married Silas Taylor on June 18, 1949. Over 10 years, seven daughters were born to their union. Silas and Mirtha enjoyed each other for the 56 years of their marriage. Mirtha gave her life to Christ and made sure that her children attended Sunday school and church. She cared and cooked for her children and everyone else. A shining star that made the best out of any situation with a smile. With the youngest in high school, she worked a few hours a day at the family owned business, Taylor's Liquors, for 20 years. Mama gave advice to all with a smile. Customers called her an evangelist and counselor. Mirtha Taylor transitioned on December 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Silas; daughter Valerie; parents Sweetie and Thaddeus; brother John; sisters: Viola, Ida Bea, and Elnora. She leaves to honor and cherish her memory, six daughters: Indiana: Jacqueline Green of Merrillville, Bessie (Michael) Davis of Crown Point, and Phyllis Taylor of Gary; Texas: Dianne (Brian) Abrams of The Colony; Eartha Taylor of Rowlett; and Elaine Taylor of Frisco; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Mattie (Roland) Blackmon; and brother, Leroy Gamble. Visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12pm – 8pm with family hours 6pm – 8pm at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Saturday, December 28, 2019 there will be a visitation at 9am until time of funeral services at 10am at Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church, 2585 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery.

