Walter Mitchell, age 81, of Gary, Indiana, transitioned on May 24, 2020. He was a graduate of Froebel High School, Indiana University, and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and the Gary United Retired Fire and Police Association. A private graveside service was held on May 29, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park.





