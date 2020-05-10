Mona Rae (Diedrich) Simmons, age 87 of Portage, IN passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on September 27, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to Victor and Myrtle (Pinter) Diedrich. Mona, known by most as Ma or Granny, is survived by daughter, Ginger (Terry) Shannon; son, Shawn (Teresa) Simmons; step-children, Wayne (Lori) Simmons, Bruce (Nikki) Simmons, Kevin (Jodi) Simmons, Gloria Simmons, Kathryn (Larry) Sanetra; grandchildren, Richard (Jessica) Miazga, Misty (Chris) Gill, Erin Jackman, Jordan (Ian) Burke, Tanner Simmons, Megan Shannon, Quinn (Sharon) Shannon, Dustin Simmons, Courtney Rockwell, Carina Simmons, Tara (Mike) Duffie, Cuyler Simmons; numerous great grandchildren; favorite niece, Mary Banach; and countless extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Adair Simmons; brother, Charles Diedrich; sister, Shirley Marsh; daughters, Georgia Miazga, Deborah Snyder, and Michelle Sulich; step-sons, Alan Simmons, and Kenneth Simmons; and her loving dog and companion, Abbey. Mona was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage. She loved Cubs baseball and Bingo at the local American Legions. Mona also loved the red white and blue 7s machine at the Blue Chip Casino. Mona will be cremated in the coming days. She always joked about being laid out on a sandwich board and having a drive-by funeral which is quite timely given the current circumstances, however her family is planning on having a Celebration of her life to be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mona's honor may be made to the Michelle R. Sulich Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o 1st Source Bank, 3395 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368. Arrangements handled with Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 10, 2020.