Monica age 56 of Gary, IN passed way May 17,2020. She attended McDowell County Schools and was a 1981 graduate of Mount View High School and also attended Bluefield State College and Concord University. She was a faithful member of Family Christian Center of Munster, Indiana under the leadership of Pastor Steve Munsey. Monica was also employed at GE Capital where she worked for many years before relocating to Gary, Indiana. For the past 17 years Monica worked at Davita Dialysis. Monica leaves behind a Mother Eulalia father Jasper, Special Nephew and care giver Isaac B. Neely, (Daughters) Latavia, Andreena, Tiffany (One grand daughter London and 3 grandsons Sincere, Corey and Torey.) Visitation Thursday May 28, 2020 from 1:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 15th Ave Gary, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
