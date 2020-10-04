Monica Renee Moore, better known as Money K, was born on November 21, 1960 in East Chicago, IN to Mandie and Fred Moore. She attended Martin Luther King High School. Monica accepted Christ in her life at an early age. With her exuberant personality, she touched the lives of many. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandson Amir, whom she loved with all her heart. Monica was a loving, caring, giving, fun person whose zestful spirit warmed the hearts of everyone in her presence. She will be truly missed and memories of her will forever be cherished. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, daughter Monique Moore, special son Aaron Austin; Grandsons Amir Austin and Mason Austin; sisters Katherine Williams, Vera Paine, Cheryl, Twana, and Yolanda Moore; brothers Tyrone (wife Mary) and Vernon Moore; A host of nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, great-great nieces & nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday October 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chape. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.