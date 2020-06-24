Monroe Henderson was born June 21, 1920 to Britten and Lillian Henderson in Panola County, Mississippi. Monroe enlisted in the Army and served in WWII with an honorable discharge. In 1941, Monroe married Alberta Smith. There were three beautiful children born to this union. Monroe Jr., (surviving wife Darlene), Karry,and Doris of Memphis,TN. In 1953, Monroe married Alberta Vaughn and moved to Gary, IN. There were seven beautiful children born to this union. Vera, Cottage Grove, MN; Baby Girl, Gary, IN; Sandra (Thomas), Merrillville, IN; Anito, Pineville, NC; Levetter, Chicago, IL; Erick, West Point, MS; Charles (Melissa), Merrillville, IN. On June 20, 2020 just one day before his 100th birthday, Monroe departed this earthly life. He lived a great and blessed life and will truly be missed. Preceding him in death are his loving parents Britten and Lillian Henderson, all his siblings Della, Allen Sr., Britten, Sammy, Elizabeth and his twin brother Elmo. One daughter Baby Girl Henderson and two son's Monroe Henderson Jr. (surviving wife Darlene) and Karry Henderson, and his beautiful wife Alberta Henderson. He leaves to cherish fond memories by his 7 loving children, 20 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren with a host of relatives and friends all who had the pleasure of being in his company. Visitation, Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at Solid Rock Church 3332 East 35th Avenue. Bishop Brent Endris officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.