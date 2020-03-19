|
Monroe Rowe Jr. was born November 24, 1939 to King David and Mattie Rowe. He passed away on March 4, 2020 at South Shore Rehabilitation. Monroe worked as was a roofer for many years at Bahilla Roofing. Monroe is preceded in death by parents King David and Hattie Mae Rowe; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. He leaves to cherish his fond memories 6 children Ruby Rowe, Curtis Rowe, Christopher Rowe, Latrese Rowe, Mandie Rowe and Ahmon Copppage Rowe; 19 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 6 great great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 12 noon to 8:00p.m.with Funeral Services Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020