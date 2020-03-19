Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map

Monroe Rowe


1939 - 2020
Monroe Rowe Obituary
Monroe Rowe Jr. was born November 24, 1939 to King David and Mattie Rowe. He passed away on March 4, 2020 at South Shore Rehabilitation. Monroe worked as was a roofer for many years at Bahilla Roofing. Monroe is preceded in death by parents King David and Hattie Mae Rowe; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. He leaves to cherish his fond memories 6 children Ruby Rowe, Curtis Rowe, Christopher Rowe, Latrese Rowe, Mandie Rowe and Ahmon Copppage Rowe; 19 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 6 great great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 12 noon to 8:00p.m.with Funeral Services Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020
