Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
1600 West 25th Avenue
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
1600 West 25th Avenue
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monroe Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monroe T. Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Monroe T. Smith Obituary
Monroe T. Smith, age 99, of Munster, IN, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Monroe was born November 07, 1920 in Shelby, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1940. He is a NAVY veteran of World War II and was Honorably discharged in 1945. He joined the Gary, IN Fire Department in 1948, moving through the ranks from Firefighter to Assistant Fire Chief, retiring in 1971. In December 1971, he was appointed Fire Chief of the city of Compton, California, making him the 1st Afro American to serve in that capacity in the state of California. Chief Smith retired from the Compton Fire Department in 1991 and moved back to Gary, IN. He was a member of St. Timothy Community Church before he left Gary and re-joined when he moved back. He was the 10th of twelve children born to Daniel and Mattie Smith. All have preceded him in death. He is survived by wife, Frances; two daughters Karen Fitzhugh and Kandice Smith; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; four nieces; four nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; two sisters-in-law and a hosts of friends from Gary AMVETS CLUB #6 and North Gleason Golf Course. Visitation and Funeral services both Saturday, February 01, 2020. Visitation from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and Funeral 11:00AM at St. Timothy Community Church 1600 West 25th Avenue, Gary, IN. REV. DR. RAMEEN M. JACKSON Officiating. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -