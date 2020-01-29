|
Monroe T. Smith, age 99, of Munster, IN, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Monroe was born November 07, 1920 in Shelby, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1940. He is a NAVY veteran of World War II and was Honorably discharged in 1945. He joined the Gary, IN Fire Department in 1948, moving through the ranks from Firefighter to Assistant Fire Chief, retiring in 1971. In December 1971, he was appointed Fire Chief of the city of Compton, California, making him the 1st Afro American to serve in that capacity in the state of California. Chief Smith retired from the Compton Fire Department in 1991 and moved back to Gary, IN. He was a member of St. Timothy Community Church before he left Gary and re-joined when he moved back. He was the 10th of twelve children born to Daniel and Mattie Smith. All have preceded him in death. He is survived by wife, Frances; two daughters Karen Fitzhugh and Kandice Smith; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; four nieces; four nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; two sisters-in-law and a hosts of friends from Gary AMVETS CLUB #6 and North Gleason Golf Course. Visitation and Funeral services both Saturday, February 01, 2020. Visitation from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and Funeral 11:00AM at St. Timothy Community Church 1600 West 25th Avenue, Gary, IN. REV. DR. RAMEEN M. JACKSON Officiating. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020