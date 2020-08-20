Moses Levy Jr., age 96, of Gary, IN passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Moses received an Honorable discharge from the United States Navy, there he worked as an Aviation Support Equipment Technician Petty Officer from 1944-1948. After serving his country, fighting in WWII, Moses worked for Armans Meat Packing Company, and Corn Husks Meat Packing Company of Omaha, Nebraska. After 37 years in the Meat packing industry, Moses retired at age 59 in 1985. Moses was preceded in death by his parents, Lena and Moses Levy Sr.; his wife, Willie Mae; his children: Billy, Twylla, Glen, Ollie, and Henry. Moses leaves to cherish his memories: Charlotte (James) of Gary, IN, LaSonnye (Darrell) of Portage, IN, Gurrida (Mark) of Indianapolis, IN, Jester "Pete" (Leigh) of Columbus, OH, Arthur (Gabrielle) of Indianapolis, IN, Moses "Moby" (JoAnne) of Florida, Juan (Talisha) of Indianapolis, IN, Larry and Terry of Omaha, NE; one sister, Clara B. Roby of Long Beach, CA; and one brother, Roosevelt Levy of Kosciusko, MS. 35 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Wake Friday, August 21, 2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at New Beginnings Community Temple 3501 Grand Blvd. East Chicago, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store