Moses Sims, Sr. passed from this earthly life the evening of Sunday, August 16, 2020, at an Indianapolis Hospital. He was 95 years old. Mr. Sims was born in Livingston, Alabama and was a longtime resident of Gary, Indiana. He lived his last few years in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mr. Sims retired from US Steel Corporation. He was a trusted and faithful member New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana where he served on the Usher Ministry. Preceding him in death are his parents Isaac and Pearlie Sims, his loving wife Frankie Mae Sims, sons, Dwight Sims and Moses Sims, Jr. daughter, Cynthia Irby, sisters, Lillian "Dolly" Knight, Estelle Hudson, Lucy Thedford, and brothers William Sims, Isaac Sims, Willie Sims, Roosevelt Sims, Henry Sims, London Sims and Champ Sims. Moses Sims, Sr. leaves to cherish a brother, Calvin Sims, Flint, Michigan, son, Rodney Sims (Edna), Indianapolis, Indiana, daughters, LaDonna Gordon Las Vegas, Nevada, Jacqueline Sims, Michigan City, Indiana and Stephanie Robinson, Gary, Indiana, Mr. Sims Legacy includes nineteen grandchildren, forty-seven great-grandchildren and sixteen great-great- grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. Gone, but forever loved and never forgotten. Mr. Sims' life will be celebrated with a viewing from 9-11 A.M. with Family Hour 10:00-11:00 A.M. Funeral Services at 11 AM Saturday August.29, 2020 at New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 1917 Caroline Street, Gary, Indiana "Masks and Social Distancing are Mandated"