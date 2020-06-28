Mylan Dion Jefferson
Mylan Dion Jefferson, 38 passed away Monday June 15, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN. Mylan was a 2001 graduate from East Chicago Central High School. He is preceded in death by his father Gilbert Jefferson. He leaves to cherish his precious memories daughter MyNae Jefferson of Gary, IN; mother LaDell Wright East Chicago, IN; siblings: Maureen Johnson Madison, WI, Marlon Woods Merrillville, IN, Michael Jefferson Las Vegas, NV, Alicia Jefferson Hammond ,IN, Antonio Jefferson Minneapolis, MN, a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Tuesday June 30, 2020 from 12 noon – 8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a .m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue . Gary, IN Elder Aaron Hogan officiating



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
May God be with you in your time of loss.


Tyrone
Family
