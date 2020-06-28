Mylan Dion Jefferson, 38 passed away Monday June 15, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN. Mylan was a 2001 graduate from East Chicago Central High School. He is preceded in death by his father Gilbert Jefferson. He leaves to cherish his precious memories daughter MyNae Jefferson of Gary, IN; mother LaDell Wright East Chicago, IN; siblings: Maureen Johnson Madison, WI, Marlon Woods Merrillville, IN, Michael Jefferson Las Vegas, NV, Alicia Jefferson Hammond ,IN, Antonio Jefferson Minneapolis, MN, a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Tuesday June 30, 2020 from 12 noon – 8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a .m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue . Gary, IN Elder Aaron Hogan officiating