Myrtis Brown Washington (nee Simmons) 86, was born on April 15, 1934 to John & Victoria Simmons in Sallis Mississippi. A 1953 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School. She worked at Spiegel, the Ammunition Plant in Joliet, Illinois, USX Steel in Gary, Indiana. and later retired as a security guard at Northern Indiana Public Service Company. Her love for children compelled her to be a foster mother and she opened her doors to all who knocked. She was a member of God's Way Church of Deliverance and was a faithful member over 25 years. She is survived by sons, Clarence Brown Jr. of Houston, Texas, Anthony, Dwayne and Derrick; daughters. Delores, Jasmine, Karen, Felicia, and Toye; granddaughters, Dawn, Tamika, Takia, and Dr. Akira Barhams. Sisters; Lula Swift, Sharon Forest, Sister-in-laws; Charlie Simmons, Vivian Washington and Brother in-law Junior Washington. Visitation and services 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday August 20, 2020, Powell Coleman Funerals, Gary, IN. Rev. Gregory Williams officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith, In.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.