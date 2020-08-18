1/1
Myrtis Brown Washington
1934 - 2020
Myrtis Brown Washington (nee Simmons) 86, was born on April 15, 1934 to John & Victoria Simmons in Sallis Mississippi. A 1953 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School. She worked at Spiegel, the Ammunition Plant in Joliet, Illinois, USX Steel in Gary, Indiana. and later retired as a security guard at Northern Indiana Public Service Company. Her love for children compelled her to be a foster mother and she opened her doors to all who knocked. She was a member of God's Way Church of Deliverance and was a faithful member over 25 years. She is survived by sons, Clarence Brown Jr. of Houston, Texas, Anthony, Dwayne and Derrick; daughters. Delores, Jasmine, Karen, Felicia, and Toye; granddaughters, Dawn, Tamika, Takia, and Dr. Akira Barhams. Sisters; Lula Swift, Sharon Forest, Sister-in-laws; Charlie Simmons, Vivian Washington and Brother in-law Junior Washington. Visitation and services 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday August 20, 2020, Powell Coleman Funerals, Gary, IN. Rev. Gregory Williams officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith, In.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
August 18, 2020
This was the last time I got a chance to spend with my grandma, July 2020
My love.....
Tikia Montgomery
Grandchild
August 18, 2020
My bessssssssssssst grandma! I use to always tell my grandmother this and she loved it! She would say who's your best grandma, I'd say you are!! lol I'll truly miss you grandma....
Love, Tikia.
Tikia Montgomery
Grandchild
August 18, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Donald D Morical
August 18, 2020
To the Brown Family you have my deepest sympathy in the death but heavens gain of your beloved mother. May you find comfort in knowing others share in your grief and praying with and for you. A Mother's love is forever and she will now receive what God promised Eternal life.
Myrtle Mateen
Family
August 18, 2020
I can say many beautiful things about my grandmother but I will sum it up into 2 words..... Virtuous Woman.
This is something I always use to say to her, you're my best grandma and she would say I betta be because I'm your only grandma! lol
Rest in Heaven Grandma :)
love always, Kia...
Tikia Montgomery
Grandchild
August 18, 2020
Rest in peace my twin.
Almetter Crawford
Family
August 17, 2020
I've heard there's peaceful shores on the other side it must not be to bad I don't know of anybody that's come back to this cruel cold crazy world we're in and thank God we're not of it. Really go miss us God couldn't have given me a better Godly earthly Mother after mine's passed away. See you on the other side Mama. Forever in my heart you will be gone but never ever forgotten
Golden
Golden Girl
Family
August 17, 2020
Gone too soon
Debra Smith
Family
