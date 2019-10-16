|
|
age 72 was born June 26, 1947 in Gary, Indiana. She departed this life on October 7, 2019 with her son by her side. Myrtle is a graduate of Frobel High School class of 1966. She was a computer technician for ArcelorMittal for 30 years until she retired in 2010. Preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Mattie Griffith and son Oscar Gullens III. She leaves to cherish her fond memories son Daniel (Sharione) Gullens, two sisters Francis (John) Beard and Harriet Joyner; three brothers Harrison (Diane) Griffith, Harold Griffith and Arthur Lee Griffith and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousin other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12 noon – 8:00 p.m. with family hour from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00a.m. all at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019