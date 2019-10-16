Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Griffith


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrtle Griffith Obituary
age 72 was born June 26, 1947 in Gary, Indiana. She departed this life on October 7, 2019 with her son by her side. Myrtle is a graduate of Frobel High School class of 1966. She was a computer technician for ArcelorMittal for 30 years until she retired in 2010. Preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Mattie Griffith and son Oscar Gullens III. She leaves to cherish her fond memories son Daniel (Sharione) Gullens, two sisters Francis (John) Beard and Harriet Joyner; three brothers Harrison (Diane) Griffith, Harold Griffith and Arthur Lee Griffith and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousin other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12 noon – 8:00 p.m. with family hour from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00a.m. all at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now