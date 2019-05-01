|
Myrtle Roscoe 108, a Gary resident departed this life Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was a member of Israel CME Church. Myrtle leaves to mourn her son Eddie (Homella) Roscoe; granddaughters Kim Roscoe and Terri Griffin; great-grandson Damien Roscoe; great great-granddaughters Latoya (Clarence) Roscoe-Williams and Ravone Roscoe; two great-great-granddaughters and sister-in-law Gertrude Roscoe a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday May 6, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. all services at Israel C.M.E. Church 2301 Washington St. Rev. Octavious Wilson officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. Professional service rendered by Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 1, 2019