Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
10909 Randolph St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 661-2600
Nancy Ford
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
10909 Randolph St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
10909 Randolph St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Nancy K. Ford, age 73, of Crown Point, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born in New Jersey on January 7, 1946. Nancy will be remembered as a caring, hard working woman who was a mother figure to many.

Nancy is survived by her son, Jim (Kim) Ford; grandchildren, Kacie (Tony) Fonce, Kara (Zac Toth) Ford; great grandson, Tate; step son, Doug (Julie) Overdeer; step grandchildren, Sydney and Kinsey Overdeer; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ford; mother, Nancy A. Fleener (nee Shopick); and sisters, Roseanne Sanford, Kathy Milke.

A memorial service for Nancy will take place Thursday, September 12, 2019 with Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating at 7:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel, 10909 Randolph St. Crown Point/Winfield, IN 46307. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-661-2600. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
