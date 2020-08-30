1/1
Narvel Rogers
Narvel Rogers age 47 of Gary, Indiana passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.

He graduated from Crete Monee High School and later attended Prairie State College where he received his CNA Certificate. Narvel had the heart and compassion for his career in nursing. He later went on to obtain his CDL's and drove for Dutch Farms In Chicago IL. Narvel enjoyed fishing, barbecuing and playing with his 4 dogs Hogg, China, Suga, and Baby. Narvel is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Flora Blount; father, James Hoover and his sister Sherry. Narvel is survived by his Loving Wife of 25 Years, Tara; daughter, Flora "Boogie"; son, Narvel Jr. "BoBo" Giovante "Gio"; Mother, Shirley; 4 Brothers, James "Buster" (Joyce), Xavier (Sharon), James "Everette" (Kristin) and Juarez; 5 sisters, Regina (Charles), Olivia (Kevin), Arnetta, Melissa and Rachel; grandson, Narvel Juliano "Juju" along with a host of nieces and nephews. Narvel was a much loved father figure to many but especially to his nieces Lisha, Dasia, and nephew DaShon; before and after the passing of their mother who was like a sister to him. Viewing and service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Chapel 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, Indiana. Viewing 10:00AM-12:00PM with funeral immediately following at 12:00PM.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral
12:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
