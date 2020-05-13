NaTanya' Davina' Stewart (Tan) age 46 of Gary, Indiana passed away on May 4, 2020 at home surrounded by family. NaTanya' is survived by a brother David Stewart (Caregiver) mother Sheila Stewart (Andrews) (Caregiver), sisters Trena Stewart and Gerviahkeeah (Mike) Williams, maternal grandmother Roberta Andrews, several nieces, nephews aunts, uncles cousins and friends. NaTanya' was born to Sheila and Gene Stewart. She graduated from West Side High School Salutatorian and Bachelor of Arts Degree from Temple University.



NaTanya' is preceded in death by her father Gene A. Stewart and paternal grandmother Lula Robinson.



A visitation service will be held at Powell - Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, Indiana 46404 on May 15, 2020 from 1:00p.m.- 5:00p.m. family will have a private burial service. Face mask must be worn to enter Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store