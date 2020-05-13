NaTanya' Davina' (Tan) Stewart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NaTanya''s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NaTanya' Davina' Stewart (Tan) age 46 of Gary, Indiana passed away on May 4, 2020 at home surrounded by family. NaTanya' is survived by a brother David Stewart (Caregiver) mother Sheila Stewart (Andrews) (Caregiver), sisters Trena Stewart and Gerviahkeeah (Mike) Williams, maternal grandmother Roberta Andrews, several nieces, nephews aunts, uncles cousins and friends. NaTanya' was born to Sheila and Gene Stewart. She graduated from West Side High School Salutatorian and Bachelor of Arts Degree from Temple University.

NaTanya' is preceded in death by her father Gene A. Stewart and paternal grandmother Lula Robinson.

A visitation service will be held at Powell - Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, Indiana 46404 on May 15, 2020 from 1:00p.m.- 5:00p.m. family will have a private burial service. Face mask must be worn to enter Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 13, 2020
"There's always been a rainbow hanging over your head" I LOVE YOU TAN !!!
KeeKee Williams
Sister
May 13, 2020
Natanya is a nice young woman who was smart and is a great aunt
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved