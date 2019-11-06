|
Nathan Leon Gullett, Jr., 68, a lifelong Gary resident and member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church. He was a graduate of Froebel High School Class of 1968. He received a B.A. in Social Work from Indiana University. He is preceded in death by father Nathan Gullett Sr., four sisters and one brother. He is survived by his loving wife Theresa T. Gullett; mother Ethel M. Gullett; children: Shamyonna, Nathan III, Keivonte, LaNiya, Gervais and Obadiah; two brothers: David (Alma) Gullett and Joel (Margaret) Gullett; four sisters: Ardis Holmes, Rosiland Marzette, Conneie Holloway and Georgie (Ricky) Haskins and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation, Friday, November 8, 2019 from 12 noon-8:00p.m. family hours 6-8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Good Shepard Lutheran Church 719 West 25th Avenue. Rev. Maxwell Anokwute Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019