|
|
Nathan Rimpson Jr "Nate" age 62 of Gary,In ended his earthly journey on April 17, 2019 at Community Hospital in Munster,In. He was preceded in death by his dedicated and loving mother, Mary Rimpson and his precious big sister, Carolyn. Nate was a faithful employee and union member at Dakotta until his health no longer permitted him to work. Nate is survived by his children, Nate III, Sherrell, Drew aka Tiny-man, Sishman aka Lilman (Britney), Keisha, Kandi (Ron), and Karen, his grandchildren, cousins, and a host of friends. Also his special dear friend and partner, Rebecca. Nate was one of a kind... To know him was to love him. He showed his love for friends and family in his own unique and special way. Wake Saturday April 27,2019 9:00 a.m- 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15 Th Ave Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019