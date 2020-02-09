|
|
Nathan W. Johnson Jr. "Lil' Nate/Nate of Gary, Indiana went home to be with his Heavenly Father on February 6, 2020. He was 64 years old and a 1973 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. Nate was preceded in death by his father Nathan W. Johnson Sr. and Sister Debbra R. Johnson. Nate leaves to cherish his memories his loving fiancé' Charlene Bates; former wife Darla McLaurin; daughters Jasmine Johnson and Jaylyn Johnson; grandsons Daray Laurence Anderson Jr., Ashton Amari Scott and Josiah Tyrone Valliant; mother Delores Johnson; siblings Karl (Gwenetta) Johnson and Kathy (Reginald) Ligon; two aunts and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who he held very dear to his hears. Visitation Thursday February 13, 2020 from 10:00a.m. 10 11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020