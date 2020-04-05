|
|
DAVIS, Nathaniel, "Big Daddy", age 99, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to cherish his memory; son, Maurice Davis; Daughters, Sharon Lee, Carolyn White, Gwendolyn Davis, Elaine Davis, Vanessa Berry and Sheila Davis; sisters, Jimmie Lee Ester and Ruthie Bernard; brother, Albert Davis; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; twenty great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Open visitation will be Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12: Noon. Private Funeral services immediately following. All services will be held at East Glen Park Church of Christ, 505 East 45th Ave, Gary, IN 46409.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020