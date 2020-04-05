Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of Christ
505 E 45th Ave
Gary, IN 46409
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
East Glen Park Church of Christ
505 East 45th Ave.
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
East Glen Park Church of Christ
505 East 45th Ave.
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathaniel Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathaniel Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nathaniel Davis Obituary
DAVIS, Nathaniel, "Big Daddy", age 99, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to cherish his memory; son, Maurice Davis; Daughters, Sharon Lee, Carolyn White, Gwendolyn Davis, Elaine Davis, Vanessa Berry and Sheila Davis; sisters, Jimmie Lee Ester and Ruthie Bernard; brother, Albert Davis; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; twenty great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Open visitation will be Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12: Noon. Private Funeral services immediately following. All services will be held at East Glen Park Church of Christ, 505 East 45th Ave, Gary, IN 46409.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -