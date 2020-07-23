Nathaniel L. Mathis, Jr., a former USS Mill Write ascended from this Earth, heaven bound to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, July 15, 2020. Nathaniel was born in Blytheville, Arkansas, and migrated to Gary, Indiana where he resided for over forty years, and spent the last 12 years in Minnesota with his son Nathaniel Jr. and family until health issues beset him. Visitation, Saturday July 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery. Public and friends are invited, and face mask is required for everyone.