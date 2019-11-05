Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Valley M.B. Church
1910 Adams St.
Gary,, IN
Nefretiri Jones Obituary
Nefretiri Jones 53 of Gary, Indiana departed this life on October 25, 2019. Preceeded in death by son Dwayne D. Jones, father Donald A. Jones, SR. Grandmother Jessie M. Mitchell and Niece Yoasha Carter and other relatives. She is survived by her son Jamar L Jones. Mother Dorothy Jones, Sisters, Yolanda Mitchell, Jennifer Jones, Letitia Jones, LaDonna Jones and LaShaunder (JerVean) Gates. Brothers Donald A. Jones, Jr. Of Corpus Cristi, Texas and Andre Jones of Gary. Aunt Stella Campbell, Great aunt Mandie Lasters. A host of loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. A host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Wednesday 11:00 a.m. November 6,2019 at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams St. Gary,In. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019
