Nelda R. Cram, age 82, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso. She was born in Gary, Indiana on February 5, 1937 to the late George and Nettie Dillion. Nelda enjoyed painting in her free time.She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Robert) Grund, Laura Lamb; grandchildren, Sarah (Kent) Gomez, Stephanie; great grandchildren, Kenley and Emerson; and sister, Vada Schuckers.Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Maurie Cram; and her parents.Cremation has been entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019