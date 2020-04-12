Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
age 81, of Gary, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus. She was born June 11, 1938 to the late Virgil and Carrie B. Myhand. Nellie attended school at Gary Roosevelt. She accepted Christ and was a faithful member of St. John Baptist Church. Nellie worked at Albert Givens Manufacturing Company in East Chicago, Indiana. She retired after many years of service. Nellie is preceded in death by son Anthony (Squid/ Tony) Hughes, parents Virgil and Carrie B. Myhand, and Sister Jerry Anderson. Nellie is survived by her sister Laura Anderson, special nieces Faye Dillon, Anita Grady, Andrea Cox, brother in law John Anderson, special family friend Milton Mable, and a host of family members and friends. View & Go Visitation Thursday April 16, 2020 from 9-1:00p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
