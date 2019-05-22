|
|
Nellie Mae Wright Foster Roberts, age 87, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019. She was a member of Pilgrim Rest M.B Church. Surviving her are her children, George Ralph Foster, Elizabeth (Leroy Jr.) Henderson,John Christopher (Tawania) Foster, and brother Christopher (Annette) Agnes and many friends and family. Visitation will be Thursday May 23,2019 at Smith Bizzell & Warner funeral home 4209 Grant St Gary,IN 46408 12pm-8pm with family hour being at 6pm-8pm. Viewing will be Friday May 24,2019 10am-11am at Pilgrim Rest M.B Church 977 Chase Street Gary,IN 46404, services will follow.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 22, 2019