Nettie Lowe

Nettie Lowe In Memoriam
Two Years Away Remember all those happy days, The times we called our own,In all those well-loved placesThat we now grieve alone;And all those small endearing gesturesWe thought we knew so wellWill never fade as time may pass;Your words, your kiss, your smell.We always will remember your gentle graceAnd love so soft but strong.Our hearts will always miss a beat;We mis your life, your song.You know that we will carry on,We know you want us to,That if we could have the chance againOur love would still be true.Missing you – your husband Lawrence, and the Johnson, Sanders and Lowe families, and many friends and fellowship
Published in the Post Tribune from May 24 to May 25, 2019
