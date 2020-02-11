|
|
10/24/84 - 02/11/16
In Loving Memory
We thought of you with the love today
but that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday
and days before that too.
We think of you in silence
We often speak your name.
All we have are memories,
and your picture in a frame.
Your memories are keepsake
With which we never part.
God has you in his keeping
We have you in our hearts.
Love and missing you.
Love Mom, Dad, Darren
Jai'Shaun, Malachi, Jaden, Amari
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020