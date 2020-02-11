Home

NICOLE CECELIA HANDLEY

NICOLE CECELIA HANDLEY In Memoriam
10/24/84 - 02/11/16

In Loving Memory

We thought of you with the love today

but that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday

and days before that too.

We think of you in silence

We often speak your name.

All we have are memories,

and your picture in a frame.

Your memories are keepsake

With which we never part.

God has you in his keeping

We have you in our hearts.

Love and missing you.

Love Mom, Dad, Darren

Jai'Shaun, Malachi, Jaden, Amari
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
