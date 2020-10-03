Nikki Earline Taylor Anderson was born in Gary, Indiana on June 16, 1943 and departed this life on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was in the 1962 class at Roosevelt High School. Received her B.A. degree from Governors State University and M.S.W degree from Aurora University. Nikki worked as a Social Worker in Chicago for the Board of Education and the Board of Health, Department of Aging in Kankakee and the Chicago Public Schools were she retired in 2005. Her professional and community affiliations were Girls Scouts of America, National Association of Black Social Workers, NAACP, National Council of Negro Women, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Nikki was a member of St. Timothy Community Church serving in the June Birthday Group and the Women's Fellowship. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Sadie Taylor, son Ariel J. Anderson, Jr., brother Maurice Taylor, sister, Rita Jackson. Nikki is survived by her devoted husband Ariel J. Anderson, daughters Courtney A. Anderson of Harrisburg, NC and Kimberly J. Hardin (George) of Charlotte, NC, sons Alfred L. Anderson of Dolton, IL and Azar T. Anderson (Ingrid) of Country Club Hills, IL, Siblings LaDaney Dungy of Gary, IN, Jacquelyn Gholson of Gary, IN, Lawrence E. Taylor of New Orleans, LA, Yvonne Howard (Albert) of Merrillville, IN, Sonja Brewster( Larry) of Kankakee, IL, eight grandchildren, one great granddaughter, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters. Visitation: 9:00am - 11:00am, with funeral to follow at 11:00am all services at St. Timothy Community Church. 1600 W. 25th Ave. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.