Nikki E. Anderson
1943 - 2020
Nikki Earline Taylor Anderson was born in Gary, Indiana on June 16, 1943 and departed this life on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was in the 1962 class at Roosevelt High School. Received her B.A. degree from Governors State University and M.S.W degree from Aurora University. Nikki worked as a Social Worker in Chicago for the Board of Education and the Board of Health, Department of Aging in Kankakee and the Chicago Public Schools were she retired in 2005. Her professional and community affiliations were Girls Scouts of America, National Association of Black Social Workers, NAACP, National Council of Negro Women, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Nikki was a member of St. Timothy Community Church serving in the June Birthday Group and the Women's Fellowship. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Sadie Taylor, son Ariel J. Anderson, Jr., brother Maurice Taylor, sister, Rita Jackson. Nikki is survived by her devoted husband Ariel J. Anderson, daughters Courtney A. Anderson of Harrisburg, NC and Kimberly J. Hardin (George) of Charlotte, NC, sons Alfred L. Anderson of Dolton, IL and Azar T. Anderson (Ingrid) of Country Club Hills, IL, Siblings LaDaney Dungy of Gary, IN, Jacquelyn Gholson of Gary, IN, Lawrence E. Taylor of New Orleans, LA, Yvonne Howard (Albert) of Merrillville, IN, Sonja Brewster( Larry) of Kankakee, IL, eight grandchildren, one great granddaughter, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters. Visitation: 9:00am - 11:00am, with funeral to follow at 11:00am all services at St. Timothy Community Church. 1600 W. 25th Ave. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
October 2, 2020
The sweetest, funniest, and truest woman you would ever meet. It is a blessing to have kbown her and call her family. Many condolences and prayers for strength in this time of mourning.
E. A. Corsey
Family
October 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My prayers are with the family during this rough time. And I pray at the appropriate time that God will flood their hearts with the beautiful memories of her and it brings them joy.
Octavia Eddings-Long
Friend
