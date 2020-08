Nokomis Mitchell age 53 passed away peacefully at home. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. MASKS ARE REQUIRED



A view and go Visitation will be at 10 AM with a private Service at 11 AM all held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Lakeshore Funeral Services 2295 Washington St., Gary IN





