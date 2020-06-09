Nolan Campbell Sr.
Nolan Campbell Sr. age 82, passed away June 3, 2020. A graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1956. He married his high school sweetheart Annie Arnold, from this union 2 children were born Nolan Jr. & Debora. Nolan. He was honorably discharged from the U.S Army in 1962, and retired from US Steel. Nolan also served his community in picking up trash for his neighbors. Preceded in death by parents Jack & Corrine Campbell, siblings: Clarence, Harlee, Herbert, James, Ruby & Curly Mae, grandchildren: Cashmere Campbell & Nolan Campbell III. Nolan leaves to cherish his memories loving wife Annie B. Campbell, 2 sons Nolan Jr & adopted son Glen Arnold, 1 daughter Debora Campbell, grandchildren: Amber, Kelli, Keanna, & Mary all of Gary, IN, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and a host of other family & friends. Visitation Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 9:00a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park .



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
