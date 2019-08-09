Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
For more information about
Norma Wilson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma F. Wilson


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma F. Wilson Obituary
Norma F. Wilson, age 76, of Portage passed away Thursday August 8, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso. Norma was born September 29, 1942 in Massillon, Ohio to Herman and Marjorie (Inman) Newcomb. Norma worked as a teacher's aide for the Portage School System. Norma graduated from Lew Wallace High School and was a member of the Portage Church of Christ.

Norma is survived by her loving husband, John L. Wilson of Portage; her son, Jonathan (Mona) Wilson of Portage; her two daughters, Christine Barker of Ohio and Dawn (Jon) Wolf of Valparaiso; her mother, Marjorie Newcomb of Portage; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; her brother, Donald (Janice) Newcomb of Portage.

Norma was preceded in death by her father, Herman Newcomb.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Rees funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage, Indiana with Mr. Jerry Cleek Minister officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6pm at the Funeral Home.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Porter County VNA Hospice in Norma's honor.

Online condolences may be shared at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now