Born September 13, 1943, to Beatrice Jones Wise and Thomas Jones traded time for eternity on September 25, 2020. She was a life long resident of Gary, IN. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1961. She received her Nursing Degree from IUN. She was a life long member of Israel C.M.E. Church. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Monica Lacefield, LaDonna Adkins, Renee (David) Morrow; son, Terrance Lacefield; sister, Barbara Lee; 12 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; special cousins, Kenneth Barnes and Melvin Wise, Jr.; extended family, Angelo Owens, Cynthia Mullins and Clarence Harris and Families. Visitation and Funeral Service will be Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Israel C.M.E. Church 2301 Washington Street Gary, IN Visitation will be 9:00am-11:00am. Funeral Service will begin 11:00am.





